AAP to carry out door-to-door campaign to highlight power subsidy, ‘16 landfill sites’

With elections to the Municipal Council of Delhi set to be announced soon, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced plans to initiate a door-to-door campaign throughout the city to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) alleged proposal to set up “16 new garbage mountains”.

The decision to initiate a door-to-door campaign was taken in a meeting of AAP office bearers on Tuesday.

AAP legislator and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “We’ll reach out to the people and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of it. AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help out citizens in registering for the electricity subsidy. BJP is attempting to build 16 new landfills all over Delhi; we’ll go door-to-door to make the people aware about its hazards.”

Pathak said, “AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help out citizens in registering for the electricity subsidy. People in slums, colonies and underprivileged areas have concerns regarding the process. So today we have called all our office bearers from all over Delhi. First they will be trained, after that they will make teams and go to each and every house in Delhi and get them registered.”

On September 14, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that starting from October, the subsidy on power bills will be extended only to customers who apply for it. The government released a helpline number on which people can give a missed call (7011311111) to initiate the online registration process while electricity bill will also come with forms to avail the subsidy.

Alleging that 16 new garbage mountains are being planned in Delhi, Pathak said, “Four days ago, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia informed that the MCD and the BJP are going to build 16 new garbage mountains throughout Delhi. There are 5 party mandals in a ward. A separate mandal-wise duty will be assigned to volunteers every day to spread the message door to door.”

Both BJP and MCD have repeatedly denied that there are any plans to build 16 landfill sites in the city.

“It has come to the notice of Municipal Corporation of Delhi that some claims have been made that the Corporation has planned setting up new sanitary landfill sites at 16 locations in Delhi. MCD completely denies the allegation and wish to state in very unambiguous term that there is no plan to establish any new sanitary landfill sites. In fact, the Corporation is working tirelessly to flatten the three existing landfill sites at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur. the Corporation is delighted to share that it has reduced the height of garbage mounds by 10-15 meters,” MCD has stated in official statement.

