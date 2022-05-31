AAP writes to MCD, oppose reported move to hike tax

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has written to the MCD Special Officer Ashwini Kumar opposing any proposed hike in house tax, party’s in-charge of MCD affairs Durgesh Pathak said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing news reports Pathak said that the MCD may hike house tax which will add to the financial burden on the Delhi residents. “MCD has the potential to collect house tax worth ₹4,700 crores from more than 2.7 million registered properties but only ₹1,750 crores reach the treasury. Every year, around ₹3,000 crore house tax revenue is squandered due to corruption. If this enormous gap between the expected revenue, and the actual amount MCD collects is filled, there would be no need to increase the house tax,” Pathak said.

He added that AAP has a number of suggestions which he would like to discuss with the new special officer.

A MCD spokesperson said the corporation is deploying all necessary tools to augment the taxpayers’ base and increase property tax collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

”The total property tax collection for FY 2021-22 is Rs2,032 crore and not Rs1,750 crore. It is noteworthy that around 1.1 million properties paid tax during 2021-22. More than 98% of the tax has been deposited online which is a revolution in itself. There has been an emphasis on survey of properties, scrutiny of property tax returns and fresh assessment, if needed,” the spokesperson added.

After the centre unified the three MCDs into one civic body, a special officer has bee made incharge of the deliberative wing (wing that consists of the elected councillors) till fresh elections are held. All proposals put forward by the executive wing, which is headed by the commissioner, need ratification by the special officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathak on Tuesday said that Delhi residents are already deeply troubled because of the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. “Many of them have lost their businesses, while the incomes of many have decreased significantly. An increase in the house tax will be a new form of financial torture for Delhiites.”