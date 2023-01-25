AAP blames BJP for MCD House ruckus

A day after proceedings in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House were adjourned without electing a mayor and a deputy mayor, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors of creating a ruckus and “provoking” the AAP members.

The BJP rejected the accusation, claiming that the AAP had brought “shame” to the House.

Speaking at a press conference, AAP legislator Atishi claimed the MCD was facing a constitutional crisis in which an elected party is not being allowed to form a government, and said the party may approach court.

“BJP does not respect democratic mandate and it is still not willing to sit in opposition. Around 50 days after election results came out, the mayor election has still not been allowed to be held,” she said, claiming that the BJP used many “tricks” to win the civic body polls, but the AAP still emerged victorious.

“I challenge BJP to show even a single video where AAP councillors are seen attempting to derail the proceedings,” she said, showing video clips of BJP members purportedly sloganeering in the House.

Mukesh Goyal, the AAP-nominated leader of the MCD House, noted that AAP 151 voting members, while BJP has 113 votes, but BJP is using “unconstitutional disruptions” to prevent the mayoral elections. “...They are trying various tricks to capture power from the backdoor,” he said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “When the presiding officer adjourned the House for 10 minutes before the start of the mayoral elections, AAP councillor Praveen Kumar jumped onto the dais area. Keeping in mind the experience of Praveen Kumar’s acts of January 6, BJP councillors had no trust on him and thus they started sloganeering. It’s regrettable that Atishi has tried to mislead Delhi residents by showing video clips and photos but has hidden the clips of the moments when Praveen Kumar jumped onto the dias.”

