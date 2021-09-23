AAP claims North MCD making false claim of tax cuts; BJP calls charge ‘baseless’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi municipal corporation of making a false claim over reducing house tax, and trade and licence fee.

The BJP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). Municipal polls are scheduled to be held in April next year.

“The BJP-ruled North MCD hasn’t rolled back the hike in trade and factory licence fees yet. They are misleading people ahead of elections. The BJP is lying to the people of Delhi by saying North MCD has reduced house tax and licence fees on trade and factories. The BJP-ruled MCDs are functioning like Khap Panchayats. They have no credibility left,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He said, “The BJP increased licence fees by 17-25 times last year on a range of trades and factories. Now, they are putting up posters saying they have reduced them when they have actually not initiated any roll-back process. The BJP had resorted to similar tactics before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too, and later forced people to pay increased amounts as taxes and fees.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the allegations are baseless. “His (Saurabh Bhardwaj) comments expose his politically immature conduct. His statement that BJP-ruled North MCD has misled people on withdrawal of hiked trade licence fees and property tax waiver is another proof of his political and administrative immaturity. North MCD’s general house and standing committee have already approved withdrawal of hiked charges and property tax waiver which are now awaiting notification by administrative wing. Such notifications take a few weeks, and are likely to be implemented anytime next week.”

Jogi Ram Jain, the standing committee chairman of the north corporation, said the AAP functionaries do not understand how the municipal corporation operates, adding that relief will be provided in the next 20 days. “The private member resolution on this issue has been passed and the municipal commissioner will bring a preamble on the matter in the next house meeting. We will try to call an early house meeting. It is our commitment that the relief will be provided within the next 20 days,” he added