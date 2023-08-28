After govt, MCD proposes doorstep services delivery in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to replicate and customise the state government’s existing project of doorstep delivery of services, officials aware of the matter said on Monday.

Under the first phase of the project, the civic body is looking to provide 15 services, mostly related to certificates and licences, by charging a nominal fee, the officials said.

Under the first phase of the project, the civic body is looking to provide 15 services, mostly related to certificates and licences, by charging a nominal fee, the officials said.

The project aims to provide these services to citizens who do not have direct access to online services system and reduce scope of middlemen. According to a senior MCD official, a project report has been prepared, and the civic body’s Information Technology (IT) department has been entrusted with replicating the model that was initiated by the AAP-led state government in September 2018.

HT has seen a copy of the MCD’s project report.

Under the scheme, assistants, or mobile “sahayaks”, will be appointed by a private company in each of the 250 wards, the official cited above said. “People can pay a nominal fee to apply for the service using a sahayak’s help and the copy of documents or certificates will be delivered at their home,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

In the initial phase, the 15 services will include issuance and updation of birth and death certificates, trade and pet licences, and property mutation applications, among others.

Those availing a service will have to pay a ₹25 per page/certificate for printing and ₹50 for its delivery, a second official said. “The private company hired for the project will have to deliver the certificate or licence within 48 hours of the document being generated,” the official said.

The other services include issuance or renewal of licence for health trade, factories, veterinary, hackney carriage, pets, trade and storage, trade licence deficiency document submission, property tax return, tehbazari and hawking, park booking, community hall booking, parking and conversion charges, and e-Mutation applications.

To be sure, MCD already provides these services on its various web portals. The time of issuance of online certificates varies from service to service, with applications taking at least 15 days to process.

According to the proposal of the IT department, the existing centralised helpline control room number of MCD, 155305, can be used to avail the services.

“An applicant will be able to avail doorstep delivery of service by booking a home visit by a mobile sahayak by dialling toll free number. The mobile sahayak will then visit the homes, and collect and upload all requisite documents and then submit it to the department concerned. After an application for any service is submitted along with fee payment, the applicants will be able to check its status through an application number. MCD’s centralised call centre will receive and address any complaints from the applicants,” the second official said.

Such a service was first initiated by the AAP government in September 2018.

MCD officials said that the proposal has been forwarded to the elected house of councillors for approval and that tender will be issued thereafter. Mayor Shelly Oberoi did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment.

