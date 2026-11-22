Delhi Police has yet to arrest the accused who rammed his SUV into an autorickshaw on Wednesday. Initially apprehended and released on bail, he now faces non-bailable culpable homicide charges after two of the victims later died. He is currently on the run, police said on Sunday.
A police officer said that a court has dismissed the accused’s anticipatory bail and a hunt is underway to nab him.
Accident at Kashmere Gate
In the early hours of Wednesday, a speeding SUV hit an autorickshaw and a group of pedestrians at Yudhishtir Setu in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. Eight people were injured and two – Shahid Ali, 45, and Suresh Sharma, 46 – succumbed to their injuries on Thursday. The driver of the SUV was found to be intoxicated.
Police apprehended the 23-year-old accused from the spot. The remaining six injured were discharged from the hospital.
“A case was initially lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 a (causing hurt by endangering life) at Kashmere Gate police station. We had apprehended the accused, but he was bailed since the sections were bailable,” said DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt.
“A day later, two of the injured died. We invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. We have sent teams to look for him. But he is on the run and even tried to get anticipatory bail. We opposed this and got the application dismissed,” the DCP added.{{/usCountry}}
“A day later, two of the injured died. We invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS. We have sent teams to look for him. But he is on the run and even tried to get anticipatory bail. We opposed this and got the application dismissed,” the DCP added.{{/usCountry}}
The accused, a resident of Ghaziabad, was also taken for medical examination after his detention and was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.
“All necessary legal proceedings are underway. We are questioning his family members as well,” said the officer.
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The officer said the accused had left his mobile phone and other electronic gadgets at his home, switched off, before escaping after bail, and that it is taking time to track his location.
Police said that, according to the probe, the accused was returning from a party on Wednesday and driving the SUV at such high speed that it even hit the bystanders near the autorickshaw.
Police said the SUV has been seized.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.