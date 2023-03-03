Admission denial under EWS category violates fundamental rights: Delhi HC

Denial of school admission under the Economically Weaker Section/Disadvantaged Group category despite seat allotment frustrates the noble objective of the Right to Education Act and violates fundamental rights, the Delhi high court has said.

The court said it cannot lose sight of the noble object of providing good education to the economically downtrodden. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The observation came as the court allowed a plea seeking directions for admission of a child to Indraprastha World School under the category.

The school denied the admission, saying the student’s residence was not within one kilometre radius of the institute. The court earlier issued an order for interim admission while directing an inquiry into the denial.

In its latest order of February 28, justice Mini Pushkarna said the child will continue to study under the category in the school, citing the Directorate of Education (DoE)’s inquiry report confirming the child stayed within one kilometre of the school.

“This court would rely upon the report as submitted by the DOE which has been submitted on the basis of an enquiry conducted by the Vice Principal of the local Government School,” the court said. It added it would not go into fact-finding to probe the school’s objection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court said it cannot lose sight of the noble object of providing good education to the economically downtrodden strata of society and bringing them into the mainstream.