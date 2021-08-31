After Delhi rain, traffic snarls and waterlogging at several places

Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed heavy rain on Tuesday leading to traffic jams after waterlogging in several areas. Following the heavy downpour in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall would continue in Delhi and NCR for at least two more hours.

Several users complained of traffic jams due to waterlogging in parts of the city on Twitter. The Delhi Traffic Police issued several travel advisories and updates on the day due to the traffic. They said that waterlogging was reported at Shahjahan Road, W Point ITO, Thyagaraja Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, Ring Road, Hyatt Hotel, both sides of the Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Nizamudin Khatta, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti Marg and Anand Parbat Gali No 10. “Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka To NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging, Please avoid using this route,” the traffic police said in its latest alert.

According to data, 74mm rainfall in Lodhi Road station and 69mm rainfall in Safdarjung station has been recorded in the three hours between 8.30am and 11.30am. In its update at 12.45pm, the IMD tweeted, “Thunderstorm with moderate rain over entire Delhi and heavy intensity rain at isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR… during next 2 hours. Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Manesar were among the areas listed by the IMD, forecasted to receive downpours.

An orange alert has been issued by the Met department to all areas of the NCR for two days on August 31 and September 1. It said that generally cloudy skies could be observed over the region with moderate rains and thunderstorms likely at few places. Apart from Delhi, the weather bureau has also forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over some states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.