After row, Delhi Police files FIR into Yamuna fish deaths

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly dumping dead fish in Yamuna, police said, adding that a complaint was filed by the irrigation and flood control department of Delhi government.

The FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station (Photo for representation)

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The FIR was registered at Wazirabad police station under sections 352 (intentional insult to invoke breach of peace), 353 (public mischief) and 240 (spreading false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The development comes two days after videos showing a large number of dead fish floating in the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar surfaced on social media, triggering a political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While police said the exact cause of the fish deaths remains unconfirmed, the BJP raised concerns over water pollution and allegations of possible toxic discharges into the river.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma accused the AAP of dumping dead fish into the river to defame the BJP government and its efforts to clean Yamuna.

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{{^usCountry}} The AAP rejected the allegations, questioned the government’s claims about cleaning Yamuna and demanded investigation into possible contamination of the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AAP rejected the allegations, questioned the government’s claims about cleaning Yamuna and demanded investigation into possible contamination of the river. {{/usCountry}}

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Locals, meanwhile, have alleged that effluent discharge from a tannery near the Hathnikund Barrage into Yamuna are responsible for the fish deaths.

Police said they are probing the fish deaths and will check footage from the area to see if someone intentionally dumped fish.

The I&FC department has filed another complaint alleging people spreading “fake news” about chemicals in Yamuna. The complaint, dated November 12, accessed by HT, read, “The Chhath festival is scheduled to be celebrated on November 15 and 16 along the Yamuna river, wherein a large number of devotees are expected to visit the ghats to offer prayers...some unidentified individuals are spreading fake information on social media platforms, alleging that chemicals are being sprayed into Yamuna, disturbing aquatic life. Such information appears to be circulated with malafide intentions to create unnecessary panic among the public and tarnish the image of Delhi government, who is doing necessary arrangements for the festival.”