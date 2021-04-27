After testing Covid positive on Monday, Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS today

Jailed underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, who tested Covid-19 positive on Monday evening , has been rushed to AIIMS for treatment, according to prison officers privy to the development.

Rajan is one of the most guarded prisoners of Tihar. He was lodged in solitary confinement, in what is one of the biggest cells inside Tihar. Owing to his security, he was not allowed interaction with any other prisoners. Officials suspect he may have caught the infection from an asymptomatic jail officer.

Also Read | Activist Umar Khalid tests Covid-19 positive in Tihar

Prison officers said the spread of the infection within the jail complex can be gauged by prisoners such as Rajan and Bihar gangster-turned-politician Mohammed Shahabuddin, who are in solitary confinement, also testing positive. Though other prisoners inside Tihar share space with other inmates in cell or barracks, three prisoners -- Rajan, Shahabuddin and Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana -- are lodged in solitary confinement.. The three are lodged in adjacent cells inside jail number 2.

The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, confirmed Rajan has been hospitalised but did not wish to add more details.

At least 170 prisoners and 60 jail officers have treated positive for Covid-19 in the last four weeks in Tihar.

Jailed underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, who tested Covid-19 positive on Monday evening , has been rushed to AIIMS for treatment, according to prison officers privy to the development. Rajan is one of the most guarded prisoners of Tihar. He was lodged in solitary confinement, in what is one of the biggest cells inside Tihar. Owing to his security, he was not allowed interaction with any other prisoners. Officials suspect he may have caught the infection from an asymptomatic jail officer. Also Read | Activist Umar Khalid tests Covid-19 positive in Tihar Prison officers said the spread of the infection within the jail complex can be gauged by prisoners such as Rajan and Bihar gangster-turned-politician Mohammed Shahabuddin, who are in solitary confinement, also testing positive. Though other prisoners inside Tihar share space with other inmates in cell or barracks, three prisoners -- Rajan, Shahabuddin and Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana -- are lodged in solitary confinement.. The three are lodged in adjacent cells inside jail number 2. The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel, confirmed Rajan has been hospitalised but did not wish to add more details. At least 170 prisoners and 60 jail officers have treated positive for Covid-19 in the last four weeks in Tihar.