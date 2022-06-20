Agree that some issues remain, but…: Kejriwal's pitch at Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

Campaigning for the by-election to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat witnessed top leaders from both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking support for their respective candidates in road shows taken out through different localities of the constituency.

Polling is scheduled to be held in Rajinder Nagar on June 23. The seat fell vacant after AAP legislator Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Counting of votes will take place on June 26. Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal held his third consecutive road show in the Inderpuri area on Sunday in support of the party candidate Durgesh Pathak.

“On June 23, you have to make AAP victorious by double the margin with which the party won in 2020. We’re working day and night for Delhi’s progress... A lot of development has been made, but I agree that some issues need to be addressed. There is a shortage of water supply, but I assure you that it will get fixed soon... If you want the hate to spread, vote for them [BJP]. If you want to see progress and welfare, vote for us. I will resolve the problems,” he said.

Kejriwal also campaigned in the Pandav Nagar area of the constituency. In 2020, Chadha defeated BJP’s candidate RP Singh by over 20,000 votes.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and New Delhi BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also campaigned for the party candidate Rajesh Bhatia in Inderpuri. Lekhi said, “People have a choice between the local son of Rajinder Nagar from BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party candidate, who has come here after losing an election.”

