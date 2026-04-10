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Ahead of house listing, Delhi govt issues rules for Census

Delhi government issues Census 2027 notification, urging residents to cooperate with data collection and outlining legal provisions and penalties for non-compliance.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia, New Delhi
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The Delhi government has issued a detailed notification outlining legal provisions and public responsibilities under the Census Act, 1948, ahead of the upcoming Census 2027, highlighting the need for full cooperation from residents and adherence to due process during data collection.

Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The notification was issued by the revenue department on April 6 and reiterates the framework within which census operations will be carried out in the national capital.

The notification has been issued following the directions of the central government, said an official. As part of the latest Census, a self-enumeration exercise is currently underway in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas till April 15. It will then take place in MCD areas from May 1 to 15. Self-enumeration precedes the start of the house-listing operation (HLO) — the first deployment of census officials.

The HLO phase will begin April 16 and continue until May 15.

The notification highlighted the importance of census data in governance, including planning, policy formulation, and implementing welfare measures. The data collected through the exercise will also be used for administrative purposes such as delimitation of constituencies and assessment of socio-economic indicators, the notification said.

Penalties for violations have also been outlined. Individuals found guilty of non-compliance or obstruction may face fines or other legal consequences as prescribed under the Census Act. The notification emphasises that failure to comply with lawful directions issued by census authorities will attract punitive action.

The notification also assured that all information collected during the census will remain confidential. The data will be used strictly for statistical purposes and cannot be used as evidence in legal proceedings. This provision is intended to assure residents that their personal information will be protected and not misused.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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