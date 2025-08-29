Ahead of student body polls, Delhi University appoints principals as ‘anti-defacement’ heads

New Delhi Widespread defacement of North Campus in 2023. (HT Archive)

The Delhi University (DU) administration has directed all college principals to act as “anti-defacement heads” for their respective colleges and prevent defacement of property during the upcoming DU Student Union (DUSU) elections. The DUSU elections for 2025-26 are scheduled for September 18 and counting of votes for September 19.

A circular in this regard, issued on August 27, cites a 2018 Delhi High Court order—later reinforced in 2024—halting counting of votes due to widespread defacement of university and public property. To be sure, the counting was put off for almost two months last year.

“In line with these guidelines, all Principals are deemed to be Anti-Defacement Heads for their respective colleges. This role entrusts you with the responsibility to lead efforts in maintaining the aesthetic and structural integrity of college premises and surrounding areas,” the circular said, adding that they must ensure that posters, banners, wall writings and hoardings are not permitted on or around college premises.

The university also directed nomination forms to include a written undertaking from candidates, stating that they and their supporters would not indulge in defacement and that any violation would attract possible disqualification. The university has also constituted a University Committee for Prevention of Defacement of Property (UCPDP) to oversee compliance across all campuses.

“In the event of any violations, principals are required to report them immediately to the appropriate authorities, including the UCPDP, and initiate disciplinary action against the involved parties, in accordance with the High Court’s rulings. This may include disqualification from the electoral process or other penalties under relevant statutes,” the circular read.

The UCPDP, which was notified on August 18, includes DU’s estate officer Prof Bipin Kumar Tiwary as the vice-chancellor’s nominee, senior faculty members, representatives from Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and municipal corporation representatives.

Each college has also been asked to constitute a committee, including a senior faculty member and the station house officer of the police station concerned, to monitor poll-related activities.

College committees were also directed to hold sensitisation workshops for students and candidates, to encourage candidates to use e-communication for campaigning and avoid paper-based materials.