The Union government has invited bids for the expansion of an AI-based Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) across 1,200 km of highways and expressway corridors across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), said officials of the Union government familiar with the matter.

AI system to monitor Delhi-NCR highways

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The model, already deployed on the Dwarka Expressway, is being rolled out across the nation.

The system uses a combination of surveillance cameras, radar-based speed detection systems, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, video analytics, variable message signboards, and weather-monitoring stations and communication networks linked to command centres.

Officials said the platform will be capable of detecting a range of traffic violations and safety incidents, including overspeeding, wrong-way driving, lane indiscipline, pedestrian intrusion and stopped vehicles on carriageways. Video analytics will also be used to identify crashes, vehicle breakdowns and obstructions, allowing operators to alert emergency services and highway patrol teams.

Variable message signs installed along corridors will provide real-time warnings of accidents, congestion, diversions, fog, and other adverse conditions ahead, while data generated by the network could also be used to support fleet monitoring and logistics operations.

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{{^usCountry}} “This system is for both traffic enforcement and incident management services. If a vehicle is speeding, the violation can be detected automatically, and enforcement agencies can take action without depending on manual monitoring. Similarly, if there is an accident, emergency services can be alerted,” said a senior official from the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This system is for both traffic enforcement and incident management services. If a vehicle is speeding, the violation can be detected automatically, and enforcement agencies can take action without depending on manual monitoring. Similarly, if there is an accident, emergency services can be alerted,” said a senior official from the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH). {{/usCountry}}

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Bids have already been invited for deployment on some stretches, including the Delhi-Agra section of NH-19, with additional packages expected to be tendered in phases. An implementation and commissioning period of about six to seven months after award, followed by four years of operation and maintenance, will be the standard.

At an industry event recently, MoRTH secretary V Umashankar said, “The architecture that has been created for this allows the state-level node to be developed by NHAI to interface with the command and control of the state police for the purposes of automatic enforcement.”

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To be sure, the existing ATMS in Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Trans-Haryana corridor, but they rely on manual enforcement even though violations are detected.

“The deployment of AI-enabled Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) across Delhi-NCR highways will significantly strengthen road safety by enabling real-time detection and automatic enforcement of traffic violations. Unlike older systems that relied on manual processing, the new ATMS is directly integrated with the e-challan framework, making enforcement faster, more accurate and more effective. Consistent enforcement is one of the most powerful tools for improving driver behaviour and reducing crashes,” said Akhilesh Srivastava, president of the International Road Federation (IRF) India Chapter and the ITS India Forum, and former head of IT and highway operations at NHAI.