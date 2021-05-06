Home / Cities / Delhi News / AIIMS Delhi adds 150 more beds for Covid patients
AIIMS Delhi adds 150 more beds for Covid patients

AIIMS Delhi has 294 beds at the hospital’s trauma centre, which had been converted to a complete Covid-19 treatment centre last year.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) added 150 more beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients on Tuesday, taking the total number of beds in the main hospital building to 241. The additional beds are on the second and sixth floors of the ward block of the hospital.

Of the total 241 beds, 193 were occupied as on Wednesday night, according to the government’s Delhi Corona app. The hospital has 294 beds at the hospital’s trauma centre, which had been converted to a complete Covid-19 treatment centre last year. In addition, there are 489 beds in its cancer centre in Jhajjar.

The Delhi government plans to set up 1,200 makeshift intensive care unit beds once Delhi starts receiving more oxygen from the central government’s quota.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday also said that its newly constructed Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka will start 500 oxygen beds by next week.

