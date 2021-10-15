Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘AIIMS Delhi doctor allegedly raped by colleague’: Police
delhi news

‘AIIMS Delhi doctor allegedly raped by colleague’: Police

A colleague allegedly raped an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) doctor and has been on the run since, a Delhi Police officer said on Friday
Police said the technical surveillance has been mounted to trace the accused at earliest. (HT file)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 02:39 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

A colleague allegedly raped an All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS) doctor and has been on the run since, a Delhi Police officer said on Friday.

Deputy police commissioner (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the alleged sexual assault was reported to the police on Monday. Jaiker added that the doctor has told the investigators one of her senior colleagues raped her on September 26 when they had gone to celebrate another colleague’s birthday.

“...based on her statement, a case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) at the Hauz Khas police station and investigation of the same was taken up,” Jaiker said. She added that the doctor’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate and raids have been conducted to arrest the accused.

Police said the technical surveillance has been mounted to trace the accused at earliest.

