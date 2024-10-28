AIIMS Delhi treats first patient in stroke trial under new tech

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi announced on Monday that the first patient under the GRASSROOT (Gravity Stent-Retriever System for Reperfusion of Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke Trial) clinical trial has been successfully treated. The trial was to evaluate the safety of the device which is claimed to be an advanced stent-retriever to grab and extract blood clots from brain. India faces a critical challenge in stroke care as only 4,500 of the estimated 375,000 eligible stroke patients receive life-saving mechanical thrombectomy each year. (HT Archive)

The patient has also been discharged. Designed with input from both international and Indian experts, the device aims to restore blood flow to the brain quickly, safely, and completely. It was launched on August 15 this year.

The stent retriever is a next generation device, equipped to remove all kinds of blood clots and, according to experts, is significantly better at opening blocked arteries than existing devices. It is expected to help a larger number of people get access to life-saving stroke treatment as they cost one-fourth the price of currently available western devices.

Dr Shailesh Gaikwad, professor and head, department of neuroimaging and interventional neuroradiology, Neurosciences Centre, AIIMS-Delhi, said, “Given India’s significant unmet needs in interventional stroke treatment, we are excited to assess this advanced, next-generation stent-retriever technology.”

Experts said that the trial will have far-reaching effects, especially in India, where unique medical and socio-economic challenges complicate stroke treatment. Further, they mentioned, the stent-retriever will be cost-effective, enhancing access to life-saving treatment for patients across India and globally.

Apart from AIIMS-Delhi, the GRASSROOT trial spans 15 other hospitals across India, including Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry.

“We are confident that the GRASSROOT trial will usher in a new era of stroke care in India and beyond,” said Dr Vibha.