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AIIMS doctors warn of rising heat risks for infants

AIIMS doctors warn that rising temperatures pose severe risks to children, urging caregivers to monitor for heat exhaustion signs and ensure hydration.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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New Delhi: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have raised concerns about the impact of heat exposure on children, particularly infants, amid rising temperature in the city.

Doctors said symptoms include irritability, excessive sweating, fatigue and reduced activity. (HT Archive)

During a press conference on “Precautions During Heat Wave” organised at the AIIMS on Wednesday, doctors warned that children are more vulnerable to heat as they tend to absorb heat faster and dehydrate more quickly than adults, making it essential for caregivers to take extra precautions.

Ensuring children wear light, breathable clothing that helps dissipate heat and monitoring early signs of heat exhaustion are critical. Symptoms include irritability, excessive sweating, fatigue and reduced activity, they said.

On the occasion, Dr Sheffali Gulati, professor, department of paediatrics, said, “Often, infants are unable to communicate that they are feeling hot or dehydrated.”

Citing statistics, she said that according to Unicef, one in four children globally was exposed to extreme heat as of 2020, and continued exposure could have severe health consequences.

“In case, an elderly person or child is showing signs of delirium, don’t just ask them to take a nap or just give them fluid. Immediate medical care and cooling measures such as evaporative therapy are necessary without any delay,” said Dr Sheffali.

Doctors also advised to give children small, frequent meals and adequate fluids to prevent dehydration.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

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