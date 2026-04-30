AIIMS doctors warn of rising heat risks for infants

New Delhi: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have raised concerns about the impact of heat exposure on children, particularly infants, amid rising temperature in the city.

Doctors said symptoms include irritability, excessive sweating, fatigue and reduced activity. (HT Archive)

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During a press conference on “Precautions During Heat Wave” organised at the AIIMS on Wednesday, doctors warned that children are more vulnerable to heat as they tend to absorb heat faster and dehydrate more quickly than adults, making it essential for caregivers to take extra precautions.

Ensuring children wear light, breathable clothing that helps dissipate heat and monitoring early signs of heat exhaustion are critical. Symptoms include irritability, excessive sweating, fatigue and reduced activity, they said.

On the occasion, Dr Sheffali Gulati, professor, department of paediatrics, said, “Often, infants are unable to communicate that they are feeling hot or dehydrated.”

Citing statistics, she said that according to Unicef, one in four children globally was exposed to extreme heat as of 2020, and continued exposure could have severe health consequences.

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{{^usCountry}} In South Asia, nearly 76 per cent of children were exposed to extremely high temperatures, highlighting the scale of the risk, Dr Sheffali added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In South Asia, nearly 76 per cent of children were exposed to extremely high temperatures, highlighting the scale of the risk, Dr Sheffali added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While stating that caregivers should watch for warning signs such as muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and weakness, which may indicate heat-related illness and require prompt attention, health experts suggested that in cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, timely intervention is the most important thing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While stating that caregivers should watch for warning signs such as muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and weakness, which may indicate heat-related illness and require prompt attention, health experts suggested that in cases of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, timely intervention is the most important thing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Exposure to extreme heat leads to dehydration, which reduces blood flow and can become dangerous if vital organs such as the brain, liver and heart are affected,” said Dr Naval Vikram, professor, department of medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Exposure to extreme heat leads to dehydration, which reduces blood flow and can become dangerous if vital organs such as the brain, liver and heart are affected,” said Dr Naval Vikram, professor, department of medicine. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Due to the risk of damaging order or other health complications, it is important to get patients timely intervention, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to the risk of damaging order or other health complications, it is important to get patients timely intervention, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“In case, an elderly person or child is showing signs of delirium, don’t just ask them to take a nap or just give them fluid. Immediate medical care and cooling measures such as evaporative therapy are necessary without any delay,” said Dr Sheffali.

Doctors also advised to give children small, frequent meals and adequate fluids to prevent dehydration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

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