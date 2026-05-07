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AIIMS hands out AI-enabled glasses to 40 visually impaired people

AIIMS distributed AI-enabled glasses to 40 visually impaired individuals, enhancing independence through real-time audio guidance and support features.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday distributed AI-enabled wearable glasses for free to 40 visually impaired people including 32 children and eight teachers, to help them interpret their surroundings through sound.

According to doctors the technology is designed to help users engage more independently with their environment. (HT)

According to AIIMS officials, the smart glasses—made in collaboration with Rotary District 3012, SHG Technologies and Vision Aid—will translate visual cues into real-time audio guidance and include features such as text-to-speech reading, facial and object recognition, obstacle detection, navigation assistance and emergency support.

According to doctors the technology is designed to help users engage more independently with their environment. Beneficiaries were identified both from specialised schools, including institutions for the blind in Delhi, and from patients attending low-vision and rehabilitation clinics at the Dr RP Centre at AIIMS. The programme includes structured user training and continued support to ensure effective use of the devices.

“The initiative is part of an ongoing programme under which nearly 1,500 visually impaired students above Class 5 from schools for the blind across Delhi-NCR have been registered. We have also registered teachers and those attending low-vision and rehabilitation clinics at AIIMS. The distribution is limited to users having access to a smartphone. “Before distribution, we provide a day-long assistive training on how to use the device,” said prof Dr Praveen Vashist, professor and officer-in-charge, community ophthalmology.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

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