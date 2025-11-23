Al-Falah Medical College faces NCMEI scrutiny over its minority recognition

The National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions has issued a show cause notice to Al-Falah Medical College on its minority status, HT has learnt. The action, issued on Friday, expands scrutiny of the Faridabad based institution and follows a National Assessment and Accreditation Council notice on 12 November over accreditation related claims. Haryana’s education department must file a verification report as ED arrests, NMC removals and a NAAC notice widen the examination of the Faridabad based institution. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The NCMEI notice directs the university to explain why its minority status should not be withdrawn after investigators linked two individuals involved in the 10 November Red Fort blast to the institution. The commission has summoned the university registrar and the Principal Secretary of the Haryana education department for a hearing on 4 December.

The notice asks Al-Falah to provide documents related to its managing body, trust structure, funding sources, appointment processes and compliance with the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004. NCMEI has also sought original records of the trust deed, management composition, admissions data, faculty appointments, governing body minutes and financial statements for the past three years. “Failure to appear or produce the documents may lead to ex parte proceedings,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Education Department has been instructed to file a verification report detailing inspections, oversight actions and correspondence exchanged with the university since its recognition as a minority institution. NCMEI will assess whether the university continues to be administered by the minority community represented in its trust, whether ownership or control has changed, and whether conditions for minority status remain intact, according to officials aware of the case.

Scrutiny of the institution has increased since the 10 November blast, which killed at least 12 people. Dr Umar un-Nabi, who drove the explosive laden vehicle, and Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie, now an accused, were associated with the university. The National Medical Commission has removed four doctors linked to the case — Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Shaheen Shahid — from its medical register after they were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

On 18 November, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah group, in its money laundering probe tied to alleged fraudulent accreditation claims and financial irregularities. The Association of Indian Universities has revoked the university’s membership.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) notice earlier sought explanation for accreditation related claims posted on the university’s website. Two senior NAAC officials said the university has submitted its reply and informed the council that the claims have been removed.

Despite multiple attempts, Al-Falah Medical College administration and vice-chancellor did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.

The NCMEI hearing on 4 December will determine whether the commission seeks further documentation, initiates an inquiry or reviews or withdraws minority status. Multiple agencies continue examining employment records; financial data and institutional claims connected to the Al-Falah group.