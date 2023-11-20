All Delhi schools reopen, air quality remains in 'very poor' category today

All government-aided and private schools in Delhi resumed classes on Monday, November 20, after GRAP Stage-IV curbs were revoked due to the improvement in air quality in the national capital. "Seeing that the Air Quality Index has improved and as per the forecast made by IMD/IITM there is no indication of any shar degradation in Air Quality of Delhi in near future, the Sub-Committee on GRAP has revoked their order vide which action under Stage IV of GRAP had been invoked," the Delhi government order read on Saturday.

Students going to school in a smoggy morning amid rising levels of air pollution, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In light of these developments, it is ordered that all govt, govt-aided and private recognised schools in Delhi shall resume all classes (from pre-school to Std XII) physically w.e.f. 20.11.2013 i.e. Monday. However, outdoor sports activities and morning assemblies will not be held for next one week from the issuance of this order. All parents must be informed, accordingly, well in advance," the order added.

GRAP 4 restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management or CAQM revoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi as air quality turned ‘very poor’. Now, medium and heavy goods vehicles will be allowed in the Capital.

What is Delhi's AQI today?

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain 'very poor' on Monday morning, with an AQI of 310. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 310 at 8:30am on Monday, categorising it as 'very poor.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7am on Monday, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 361; it was 368 at Alipur; Ashok Vihar at 342; ITO, Delhi at 318; and at RK Puram, it was recorded at 344, all falling into the 'very poor' category.

A day after restrictions under the GRAP - 4 were lifted in Delhi following improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged people to be careful and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP are still in place to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Gopal Rai said, "Though there has been a constant improvement in air quality, people still need to be aware in order to maintain this improvement."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON