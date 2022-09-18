AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ‘supporters’ heckled ACB men during raid, case filed: Report

A case has been registered against some men, who claimed to supporters of arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan, for allegedly heckling officers of the Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and causing obstruction during a raid.

According to ANI inputs, the incident happened on September 16 when ACB officials had reached Khan's house in Jamia Nagar for search operations. The agency shared a video in this regard.

Later that night, the AAP MLA was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan was on Saturday remanded in four-day police custody by a court.

The ACB said it has recovered incriminating material and evidence against Khan during the searches that were conducted in at least four locations of the national capital, including Batla House and Zakir Nagar.

Following the raids, the ACB recovered cash worth about ₹24 lakh and two unlicenced weapons. Khan's alleged business partner and aides were also raided during the day.

The South East District Police lodged two FIRs against the AAP MLA's aides Hamid Ali and Kausar Imam Siddique, while the third one was lodged for obstructing the ACB's raid party in the discharge of government work, an ANI report said.

The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ACB has said in the court that Khan appointed several of his acquaintances and his family members in the board in violation of norms and government guidelines citing urgency and vacancies.

(With agency inputs)

