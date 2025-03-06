Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambala ring road project dispute: SC seeks army, NHAI officials’ presence

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2025 09:28 AM IST

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the senior officials to be present on March 20 and said the judges will interact with them in chambers as the matter also relates to the Army and national security.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the presence of senior Army officials of Western Command and NHAI project director in a dispute over land acquisition for the Ambala ring road project in Haryana.

The top court was hearing a plea of one Vinod Kumar Sharma who challenged the August 2023 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed against the notification for land acquisition for the proposed project. (Shutterstock)
The top court was hearing a plea of one Vinod Kumar Sharma who challenged the August 2023 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed against the notification for land acquisition for the proposed project. (Shutterstock)

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the senior officials to be present on March 20 and said the judges will interact with them in chambers as the matter also relates to the Army and national security.

The top court was hearing a plea of one Vinod Kumar Sharma who challenged the August 2023 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court dismissing a batch of writ petitions filed against the notification for land acquisition for the proposed project.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said only a portion of Sharma’s land is to be acquired for the project.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On