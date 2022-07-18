American woman faked abduction to blackmail parents: Delhi Police
Delhi Police officers were kept on their toes on Friday by a complaint from the US Embassy in Chanakyapuri that a 27-year-old citizen of their country, who arrived as a tourist in India on May 3, had gone missing after informing her parents back home through an email and a video call that she was “in an unsafe environment, where she has encountered physical and emotional abuse” at the hands of an unidentified individual known to her.
A case of kidnapping in order to murder or with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person was registered under relevant Indian Penal Code sections at the Chanakyapuri police station and a team was formed to find and rescue the woman. On Sunday, the city police said she was neither kidnapped nor assaulted; the woman was traced to an apartment in Greater Noida, where she was living with her Nigerian friend. “The woman, the daughter of a former US army officer, had staged the incident to emotionally blackmail her parents,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth.
According to police, the woman befriended the 31-year-old Nigerian man on a social networking site and was living with him after her arrival in India. The man, police said, came to India in 2017 to pursue a course in network administration, and has since been living in Greater Noida, Guguloth said, adding that both shared a “passion for singing, which brought them together”. “We found out that the woman’s visa expired on June 6, while the Nigerian man was also overstaying in India following the expiry of his passport. Legal action with respect to their overstaying in India is being taken.”
Police said the US embassy was concerned that the victim was “either incapacitated or being prevented from contacting her family or the embassy”. In an email to her parents, the woman had mentioned that she was “in an unsafe environment and was assaulted by an unidentified man known to her”. She had last spoken to her mother on July 10 on a video call on WhatsApp.
“During probe, police traced and caught the Nigerian national from Gurugram and on questioning, he led them to a residential society in Greater Noida, where the woman was living with him,” said the DCP.
36 cops, 10 cars took Moosewala murder suspects to Punjab's Mansa from Tihar
Thirty-six police personnel, of whom at least 10 were carrying AK47 rifles; six cars, including bulletproof ones; and a videographer to record the entire journey from Delhi's Tihar jail to Punjab's Mansa police station — these were some of the measures that the Punjab Police team took while transporting two key suspects in singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
Man, 2 others held for killing his live-in partner, dumping her body
A 43-year-old man has been arrested, along with Prakash's' brother and friend, for allegedly murdering his live-in partner at their house in south Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension and dumping the woman, Julekha Bibi Khan's body in a car that they abandoned on a service lane along the Yamuna Expressway at Dankaur near Gautam Budh Nagar, the police said on Sunday. The third suspect, Sanjay (who goes by his first name), was arrested last week, the police said.
Simranjit Mann insulting Jallianwala Bagh victims by justifying grandfather’s actions: AAP
Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann of “defending the shameful act” of his maternal grandfather, who honoured General Reginald Dyer with a 'siropa' at the Akal Takht after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. AAP's Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said MP Mann should refrain from making such baseless statements and also apologise publicly for hurting people's sentiments.
2 women, four teens die by suicide in Hisar, Sonepat
Two women died by suicide with their teenaged children in Hisar and Sonepat in two separate cases on Sunday. In the first case, upset over being given a “cheap” laptop, a 37-year-old woman allegedly jumped in front of a moving train with her two children in Hisar on Sunday morning. The woman, her 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter died on the spot. Their post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Agroha.
MCPI(U) condemns Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann’s remarks on Bhagat Singh
In the extended state committee meeting of the Marxist Communist Party of India (United) held at Doraha on Sunday, the party members condemned the recent statement by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann in which he referred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. Polit Bureau member of MCPI (U) and AIKF national president Prem Singh Bhangu presented a report on the farmers' issues.
