Amid Covid-19 crisis, Delhi CM announces free ration for card holders, relief of 5,000 cash for auto and taxi drivers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free ration to all beneficiaries living in the national capital. Citing a figure of 72 lakhs, the chief minister said that they will receive ration free-of-cost for the next two months amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

"It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for 2 months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues," said Kejriwal while making the announcement, as per new agency ANI.

The Delhi government also extended the financial help of ₹5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who have been hit by lockdown imposed in the national capital since April 19.

The announcement comes a day after Kejriwal held a Covid-19 review meeting with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the chief secretary and the principal secretary of health.

During the meeting, Kejriwal instructed authorities to strengthen the home isolation system so that patients can get good treatment with timely counselling and to keep in touch with patients undergoing treatment in home isolation.

He said that a clear record should be kept of how many Covid-19 positive patients are going to the hospital and how many are being treated in home isolation.

Delhi is reeling under the devastating fourth wave of Covid-19 which has pushed the already burdened healthcare system to a breaking point. Hospitals are inundated with patients leading to a shortage of beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders. With the continuous rising numbers, there is almost a waiting of 7-days if a person is trying to get the Covid-19 test done at their home.

Most pharmacies as well have run out of basic tools like oximeters which is a key thing for patients to monitor oxygen levels.

The national capital on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed.

This is the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year. The total active cases in the city now stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases now stand at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths.

