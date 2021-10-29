Amid protests, Delhi University executive council passes asst prof hiring changes

Delhi University’s executive council (EC), the varsity’s highest decision-making body, on Friday passed a number of academic reforms, including changes to the recruitment process for assistant professors in the colleges and university departments, which drew protests from the teachers’ body.

Among the changes include caps on the number of people to be interviewed for the post and a screening mechanism for shortlisting candidates for the interview, which some teachers claimed goes against a 2019 agreement promising all ad hoc teachers in the varsity a chance to interview for the assistant professor job. Three of the 20-member EC dissented on the proposal (item 5.1).

Dissenting members sat in protest against the screening process, and sought absorption of all ad-hoc and temporary teachers. Teachers said that the recommendation to restrict the number of candidates to be interviewed was in violation of a record of discussion dating back to December 5, 2019.

EC member Seema Das said that the vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had promised discussion on the 2019 document in future meetings. “Interviews are not good enough as we have seen how they are discriminatory. We rejected the 5.1 annexure and registered our dissent. We also sought that all existing ad-hoc teachers be absorbed,” said Das.

Rajpal Singh Pawar, another EC member who dissented, said that it was important to do away with the point-based criteria for screening. “A number of people will be left out at the screening level itself if one goes by the current parameters and the assessment point index. There are people who have been teaching for years and don’t have a PhD. As per the December 5, 2019, letter, all ad-hoc staff need to be called for interview. There should be no API score for ad hocs,” said Pawar.

Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said that teachers’ body will not tolerate any violation of the December 5, 2019, record of discussion with the Ministry of Education, that ensured that all serving ad-hoc teachers will be called for interviews.

“Teachers gathered outside the VC’s office today to protest against the unfair screening process whereby owing to the capping of the number of candidates, a large number of currently serving ad-hoc teachers will be deprived of the opportunity to even face the selection committees. Further, 100% weightage to the selection committee also inspires no confidence that selection committees will be fair,” said Ray.

However, EC member VS Negi, who is a member of the teachers’ group National Teachers’ Democratic Front, said all working ad-hoc teachers will get a chance to appear for the interview. “During the meeting, the VC assured that the December 5 letter will be examined. He also said that he will speak to Delhi government about the release of funds for paying the salaries of staff in 12 colleges. Lastly, we have rejected the proposal that sought transfer of Delhi College of Arts under Ambedkar University. We will not allow disaffiliation of College of Arts, from DU,” said Negi.

Meanwhile, the EC also approved a basic salary and dearness allowance for contractual staff from November 1. The EC meeting also saw discussions on other issues related to ad-hoc teachers, pending promotions, and delay in disbursal of grants to Delhi government-funded colleges.