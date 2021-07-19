Animal rescuers appeal to rehome dogs after Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre shuts down

As Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) is temporarily shutting operations for overhaul, animal rescuers and volunteers in the city have joined hands together to help find forever homes for the rehabilitation of furry friends.

Recently, former Union minister Maneka Gandhi announced that SGACC was temporarily shutting down operations for an overhaul. In a statement issued on her Twitter handle, she said, “As of 01.08.2021, after 40 years of functioning, the hospital will be shut down for a complete overhaul.”

The statement further mentioned that the centre will be closed to any future rescues, and existing animals will be rehabilitated. “It will be closed to any future rescues, and existing animals will be rehabilitated. We will rebuild this institution again – physically (with the entire dog section rebuilt, with new infrastructure) and more importantly, in terms of staffing,” it stated.

Animal rescuers have kick-started the efforts to look for a happy, healthy home for at least 500 dogs at the centre. With limited resources and little publicity, the volunteers believe they’re are going to need more help than ever.

Social media to the rescue

Volunteers have designed and circulated adoption posters on several social media platforms and groups with the hopes to connect with prospective families looking to adopt a pet. Lack of good response in the last 4-5 days has further pushed animal lovers to amplify the process. “It’s disheartening, we have found very few people who have come forward but we are taking more steps to spread the message,” says Manta Sidhu from Angel Eyes NGO who is helping SGACC with the cause.

Forever homes, no fosters

Sidhu also points out that the dogs need to find a forever home rather than fostering as she says, “It gets difficult for dogs to move from one place to another. Especially when they’ve been here for so long, and then go to another home and come back here which by then, will be newly constructed, so it will be tough for them to adjust again with the new dogs here.”

The plight of desi breeds

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing for the adoption of Indian dog breeds last year and plenty of celebrities continuing to set an example by advocating desi breed, the public is still unsure. Mohit Sharma who has been working at centre for approx 3.5 years says, “There is still some sense of hesitancy about adopting abandoned dogs or Indie breed even though these dogs are healthy, vaccinated and spayed/ neutered.” Sidhu also sheds light on difficulties getting adult dogs adopted. She says, “People are open to adopt Indie dogs but most are comfortable with puppies but not adult dogs. So, that’s a struggle.”

Welcome to spend time at the centre

As some tend to share an instant deep connection with pets, the centre is also allowing the to-be pet parents to visit and spend time with the dogs. The volunteers feel that if people don’t want to adopt the ones circulating in the posters, they’re open to arrange a visit as they believe it is important to have a connection.

No more rescues

Due to the unavailability of space with the ongoing overhaul, Sharma says that rescue of animals has been halted, as announced in the post. “New shelter construct hoga aur space bhi nahi hoga humare paas to rescue more dogs and large animals,” he says.