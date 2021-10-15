Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Another clear day for Delhi, minimum temperature may dip to 19 degrees C
delhi news

Another clear day for Delhi, minimum temperature may dip to 19 degrees C

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast
Clear skies at Vijay Chowk near Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 09:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi is likely to see a clear sky on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 33.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and the minimum was 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 186. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 182.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as the main pollutant. Under the dry condition, local dust gets re-suspended leading to high PM10, in addition to meso-scale transport of dust from desert region. This condition is leading to moderate AQI in Delhi, and will keep so for next 3 days.”

