Anti-pollution plan: 1.9k sites checked so far in Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said 500 teams from 10 different departments are currently working as part of the campaign and a high-level meeting, which will look at solving Delhi’s landfill fire problem, is scheduled to be held on April 21.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that as part of the plan, Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch a drive against industrial units from April 20. (Picture for representation only/HT)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the government had so far inspected 1,915 sites as part of its anti-open burning campaign launched on April 12, with 21 notices or challans issued to violators.

Rai said 500 teams from 10 different departments are currently working as part of the campaign and a high-level meeting, consisting of experts and all government departments, which will look at solving Delhi’s landfill fire problem, is scheduled to be held on April 21.

“So far, around 1,915 garbage burning sites, including landfill areas, have been inspected by the teams... 21 notices or challans have been issued... This campaign will continue in Delhi until May 12,” Rai said on Tuesday.

The anti-open burning campaign, along with an anti-dust campaign – launched on April 15 – are all part of the Delhi government’s summer action plan to control air pollution. Rai said that as part of the plan, Delhi Pollution Control Committee will launch a drive against industrial units from April 20.

“Additionally, PWD has also been ordered to form a task force to increase the roadside green cover in Delhi,” Rai said.

