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Antique idol, brass items stolen from Chandni Chowk temple recovered; 2 held

Antique idol, brass items stolen from Chandni Chowk temple recovered; 2 held

Published on: May 15, 2026 02:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 45-year-old burglar and a woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Shani and other brass items from a 104-year-old temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, police said on Friday.

Antique idol, brass items stolen from Chandni Chowk temple recovered; 2 held

The accused, identified as Dilshad alias Banta, was previously involved in 15 criminal cases, including 12 burglary cases, they said.

The police said the theft took place at the Prachin Shri Shiv Nav Grah Temple in the Kotwali area during the intervening night of May 11 and 12.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by temple priest Mukesh Sharma, who reported that an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Shani and several brass articles had gone missing between 3 am and 5 am.

"A case was registered at Kotwali police station and an investigation was initiated. The case assumed significance ahead of Maha Shani Jayanti celebrations scheduled on May 16, prompting officials to prioritise the recovery of the revered idol," a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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