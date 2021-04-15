Are more people dying in India’s second wave?

For the third day in a row, the Capital reported its highest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 infections, adding 13,468 cases of the disease on Tuesday, as the pandemic continued its alarming spread in Delhi.

The city has in the past three days added 35,733 fresh cases — more than February and March combined, when it added 27,334 cases, highlighting the rate at which cases have spiked in the fourth wave, even as state authorities worked overtime to bolster Delhi’s health infrastructure.

In view of the surge, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video press briefing on Tuesday, urged the Centre to scrap the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams, and requested residents of the city to step out of their homes only if absolutely necessary.

Tuesday’s health bulletin also showed that the infection had claimed 81 more lives in Delhi — the most in a day since December 3 when 82 people died of the infection in the city. On Monday, 72 people died of the infection, while 48 died on Sunday.

This means that in the past three days, 200 people in Delhi have died of the infection. It took the Capital 10 days to register the previous 200 fatalities.

Delhi’s positivity rate also jumped to 13.14% on Tuesday, despite the city testing over 100,000 people for the infection once again. This is the highest positivity rate in the city since 15.33% on November 15, when cases had hit their third-wave peak.

The number of micro containment zones also touched a high on Tuesday, government records showed. As on Tuesday evening, the city had 6,852 micro containment zones, of which at least 677 were marked in the previous 24 hours.

So far, the highest number of active micro containment zones — 6,501 — was recorded on December 11, government records said.

The virus has expanded its footprint in the national capital at alarming levels over the past few weeks, at rates not seen at any point during the previous three waves of the infection. This has forced the state government to impose curbs on travel, schools and gatherings, as well as a curfew between 10pm and 5am till April 30.

Kejriwal, after a review meeting on Monday, directed state officials to increase the number of Covid-19 beds in the city. Later that day, the Delhi government converted 14 major private hospitals and six government hospitals into dedicated Covid-19 treatment facilities.

“The situation is spiralling out of control. This virus is more infectious. Entire families and groups are getting infected. I think the number of cases will remain high for the next four to six weeks; the next two weeks will be crucial and will tell us what the trajectory of the infection will be,” said Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, senior consultant of internal medicine at Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

He added, “If everyone starts following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour right now, it will definitely have an impact on the current trajectory of cases. Along with people wearing masks and maintaining social distance, we need to stop activities such as election rallies and the Kumbh Mela. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are the best bet now. Vaccinations will have impact in the long run – maybe in six to eight months – because we have such a large population to cover.”

He added that many who get the infection at Kumbh are likely to come to Delhi hospitals for treatment, adding stress to the already burdened infrastucture.

“Had it not been for the variants, there would hardly have been any problems. The current graph shows it’s an explosive second wave. The fast spreading variants are in charge of the epidemic,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at the Christian Medical College-Vellore.

He also pressed on the need to scale up vaccinations.

Dr Jacob John said, “India hasn’t administered both the doses to even 1% of the population. We should have vaccinated faster; if states demanded vaccines they should have been given the vaccines. But for that prior planning would have been required, the government had to put in pre-authorisation orders with the companies. And, we should have started vaccinating the old and comorbid at a risk of dying from the infection first along with the healthcare workers.”

Delhi’s fourth wave of infections comes amid a second nationwide surge, which has surpassed the previous peaks recorded at the national level as well as in individual states, HT’s Covid-19 dashboard shows. Experts have attributed the rise in infections in the Capital to poor adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour such as masking and social distancing, and to potential impacts of the mutant variants of the coronavirus.