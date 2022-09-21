Arms dealer with 15 pistols, and live cartridges arrested in Delhi

A 32-year-old alleged arms supplier was arrested with 15 high-quality semi-automatic pistols and 45 live cartridge, meant to be supplied to gangsters in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Dilshad hails from a village in Baghpat district of UP, and was involved in illegal procurement and selling of firearms, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Rajan Singh said that on Monday they got an information that Dilshad, an interstate arms supplier, will be passing from Naraina via Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan with a large consignment of illegal firearms to sell to some unknown buyer.

At about 5.40 pm, when Dilshad came to the spot, he was immediately overpowered by the police, he said.

Fifteen high-quality semi-automatic pistols of 0.32 bore and 45 live cartridges were recovered from him when he was searched, he added.

Interrogation revealed that Dilshad used to procure firearms from local manufacturers in Kairana of UP and used to sell them in Baghpat and Shamli, Singh said.

"The seized weapons were to be supplied to various gangsters in Delhi and UP. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Arms Act and investigation taken up.

"He was produced before the concerned trial court and has been remanded to four days police custody in order to establish the forward and backward linkages of the seized illegal arms and ammunition," the DCP said.

