Arms licences of wrestler Sushil Kumar, Delhi bizman Navneet Kalra suspended

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have suspended the firearms licence of two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the alleged murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankad, while the procedure to cancel the licence permanently has been initiated.

The firearm for which a licence was issued to Kumar in 2012 has already been seized by the crime branch team that is investigating Dhankad’s murder case and has already arrested nine people, including Kumar, so far, police officials in know of the development said.

Similarly, the arms licence of businessman Navneet Kalra, who was arrested last month in connection with the case of alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators but is presently out on bail, has also been suspended. The licencing department of the city police has initiated the process for cancellation of his licence as well, the officers said.

“We have suspended the arms licences of the arrested wrestler, Sushil Kumar, and of Navneet Kalra as both of them were booked in criminal cases. The process for cancellation of their licences has been initiated and both of them have been served separate notices, seeking their explanation on why the cancellation of licences should not be done,” said joint commissioner of police (licencing) OP Mishra.

A senior police officer privy to the development said that the notices were served to Kumar and Kalra on Monday and further action would be taken as per their reply. Kalra was issued an arms licence in 1998. Through the notice, Kalra has also been asked to surrender his firearm before the licencing unit, the officer said.

The two-time Olympic medallist, Sushil Kumar, was arrested along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala, on May 23, from outer Delhi’s Mundka, 19 days after the duo and at least 11 others allegedly thrashed wrestler, Sagar Dhankad, and his friend Sonu Mahal with sticks and other blunt objects at Chhatrasal Stadium. Dhankad later succumbed to his injuries, prompting the police to register a murder case and look out for the suspects involved in the crime.

A video footage purportedly showing Kumar and others assaulting Dhankad was found on the cellphone of Kumar’s associate, Prince, who was the first to be arrested in the case. Prince had told the interrogators that it was Kumar who had asked him to shoot the assault video as he wanted to circulate it in the wrestling circle and also among his rivals to prove his dominance, the officer cited above said.

The case was initially investigated by the northwest district’s Model Town police station’s team. It was later transferred to the crime branch.

On Monday, the crime branch team took Kumar and Bakkarwala to Haridwar to identify the places where he stayed while absconding in the case and to recover his mobile phone and the clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime.