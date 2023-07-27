Delhi jeweller stabbed to death in Karol Bagh; 1 employee arrested, 3 absconding

The Delhi Police on Thursday morning arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 42-year-old jeweller employer in Karol Bagh area of central Delhi on Wednesday night.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, the deputy commissioner of police (central), said they received a PCR call at the Karol Bagh station around 10.45pm on Wednesday regarding a stabbing incident on the third floor of a house in Beadanpura area.

“The police team immediately reached the spot and found a person, later identified as Pratap Jadhav, lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds. The deceased hailed from Ghoti village in Sangli district of Maharashtra. Forensic teams were later called to inspect the crime scene,” he said.

During enquiry, it was found that the deceased ran a business of supplying gold to jewellers in the area. “The police recovered ₹39.50 lakh in cash from the place. Four suspects were seen near the crime scene in the CCTV footage analysed by the police. Upon further verification, it emerged that of them, two were employees of the deceased and they have been identified as Ganesh Kumar and Sudeep Kamble. Kamble, a resident of Tikota village in Vijayput district of Karnataka, has been arrested, while the other three are still at large. Several teams have been deployed to nab the other suspects,” Sain said.

Sain added that during the interrogation, Kamble also revealed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill Jadhav as he always used to scold all his employees.

A case of culpable homicide amounting to murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at Karol Bagh police station, he added.