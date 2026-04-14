Arson, stone-pelting in Noida as wage hike protest turns violent

A wage hike protest by workers in Noida turned violent on Monday with reports of arson, stone-pelting, and vandalism reported across multiple industrial clusters. The workers had been protesting for the past four days. But early morning on Monday, during peak office and school hours, large parts of the city as well as neighbouring Delhi came to a halt as workers blockaded several key roads and police set up restrictions, used tear gas, and carried out lathicharges to bring the violence under control.

Security personnel in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)(HT_PRINT)

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By late afternoon, the situation appeared to be returning to normal and calm had largely been restored. Speaking to the media, police commissioner of Gautam Budh Nagar, Laxmi Singh said around 42,000 workers came out at approximately 83 locations, but that violent protests were seen at “only two places...due to which minimal force was used.”

“At the remaining 78 locations, the situation was handled peacefully through dialogue and persuasion. The protesters dispersed after discussions and returned to their respective places,” she said.

Also Read | Wage hike, weekly off among key demands as late-night talks held in Noida after massive protest

FIRs registered in connection with arson, vandalism

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{{^usCountry}} Singh also said that seven FIRs had been registered in connection with incidents of arson, vandalism and disruption of law and order reported during the protests and several individuals have been taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh also said that seven FIRs had been registered in connection with incidents of arson, vandalism and disruption of law and order reported during the protests and several individuals have been taken into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna warned of strict action against “provocative” and “external elements” allegedly behind the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna warned of strict action against “provocative” and “external elements” allegedly behind the violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UP labour minister Anil Rajbhar said that, in light of four suspected terrorists being arrested from Meerut and Noida in recent days, the incident could be “conspiracy” to disrupt “development and law and order” in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP labour minister Anil Rajbhar said that, in light of four suspected terrorists being arrested from Meerut and Noida in recent days, the incident could be “conspiracy” to disrupt “development and law and order” in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The impact of the agitation was felt most in the industrial pockets, particularly in Sectors 1, 60 and 84, where large groups of workers gathered, blocked roads and clashed with police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact of the agitation was felt most in the industrial pockets, particularly in Sectors 1, 60 and 84, where large groups of workers gathered, blocked roads and clashed with police. {{/usCountry}}

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At least two vehicles were set on fire and several properties were damaged during the violence, officials said. Thousands of workers also took to the streets in Sector 62 and adjoining areas, raising slogans and demanding higher wages.

Also Read | Noida workers’ protest: Uttar Pradesh govt forms high-level panel, initiates discussions

Insecurity across industrial units: NEA President

Protesters were seen pelting stones at company buildings and police outposts. President of the Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA), Vipin Malhan, said the situation has created a sense of insecurity across industrial units. “Factories have been attacked, stones were thrown and vehicles were set on fire. The concern is whether industries can function safely in such conditions.”

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In a letter to the district administration, the Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA) said several industrial units in sectors 63, Phase 1 and Phase 2 have come under attack over the past few days.

“Factory gates have been broken, glass panes shattered and attackers have forcibly entered premises. In some cases, vehicles belonging to our members were set on fire,” the association said.

Some workers in Phase 2 that HT spoke to alleged that the situation had spiralled after police used force to clear protesters. “They keep saying we are getting violent, but they attacked women in front of our eyes. What are we supposed to do?” a protester said, requesting anonymity.

HT also observed instances of police using force to disperse crowds, including women workers, in the Phase 2 industrial area between 12 pm and 2 pm. Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) did not respond to HT’s calls or texts for comment.

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“Minimum force was used throughout the incident while maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Authorities said personnel acted with restraint...to disperse crowds and bring the situation under control,” Noida police said in a statement.

The agitation, which began on Friday evening, was largely centred around hosiery and manufacturing units in Phase 2, with workers demanding, among other things, a wage hike on the lines of Haryana, where the government hiked minimum wage by 35%.Protesters said many workers currently earn between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month and are seeking a revision to ₹18,000– ₹20,000. A worker involved in the protest said, “We are not asking for anything unreasonable. We want fair wages that match nearby regions.”

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Pragyaraj (single name) said the agitation would continue till their demands are met.

The NEA president said any revision is a policy matter. “Such decisions have to be taken by the UP government and applied uniformly across the state. It cannot be decided at the local level,” he said, adding that even small increases could impact nearly 1.5 million workers.

UP govt forms panel

Meanwhile, following a directive by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP government constituted a high-level committee to address the situation and examine workers’ demands. According to an official order, the panel will be chaired by the industrial development commissioner and include the additional chief secretary (MSME), principal secretary (labour and employment), and the labour commissioner as member secretary, along with representatives of labour unions and industry bodies.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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