Artist alleges Delhi police manhandled him in Connaught Place, video goes viral

A street performer identified as Varun Dagar alleged he was manhandled by the Delhi police on Tuesday while he was performing in the heart of the national capital – Connaught Place. According to Dagar, the police forcibly removed him from the CP's Block B area and assaulted him. He also alleged that he was abused by the parking staff. Dagar shared a video of the incident on his Instagram account which has now gone viral on social media.

The purported video of the incident, shared by the artist Varun Dagar on his Instagram.(IG/varun_dagar03)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alleging the assault, Dagar wrote “As the police came to remove me, the parking staff also joined them. A scuffle broke out as the people were questioning the police action…in the meantime, while I was packing my things, the Block B parking guy pulled my collar and abused me.” He further alleged that a policeman scratched him and kept hitting him with his elbows and when Dagar asked about his fault, he told him it will be revealed at the police station.

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A purported video of the incident shared by Dagar, shows a couple of people in civilian dresses dragging him away saying “roz ka kaam ho gaya h (they do this daily)”.

He further said he does not know the identities of the people but said the parking staff who allegedly assaulted him, should not have done that.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral on social media, netizens demanded action in the matter. “Street artist ki kadar kam hi hai India mein (Street artists are not valued in India),” a user said, reacting to the video. Others also echoed similar sentiments while wishing for the well-being of the man.

Dagar’s Instagram account also featured several videos of him performing in CP and elsewhere in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON