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Artist's 18-month stay inside Delhi eye hospital translates to exhibition on care, labour

Artist's 18-month stay inside Delhi eye hospital translates to exhibition on care, labour

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An artist's 18-month stay at Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital in Daryaganj here has culminated in an exhibition, offering a candid glimpse at the people, procedures and labour at one of the capital's oldest medical institutions.

Artist's 18-month stay inside Delhi eye hospital translates to exhibition on care, labour

Titled 'Through the Artist's Eye', the exhibition by British artist Stuart Robertson opened at the Bikaner House on Monday and will continue till May 3.

According to an official statement, the exhibition draws from Robertson's time inside the hospital and brings together photographs, sketches, bronze sculptures and cyanotypes of scenes from operating theatres, waiting halls, staff corridors and other spaces within the institution.

Rather than focusing on medical procedures alone, the artworks are centred around the people behind the day-to-day functioning of the hospital surgeons, nurses, guards, trainees and support staff.

Robertson said his extended stay allowed him to observe the institution as a "living, breathing clockwork system".

"I came to see the surgeons as the engine and heart of the place, the nurses as its lifeblood, and the guards and trainees as essential parts of the whole," he said in the statement.

Known for long-form immersive projects, Robertson studied at the Wimbledon School of Art and has spent several years in Delhi. Much of his work is rooted in close engagement with communities and spaces he documents, the statement read.

A section of the exhibition also moves beyond the hospital, into the streets of Daryaganj and Old Delhi, rooting the institution to its surroundings from where many patients, workers and visitors come.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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