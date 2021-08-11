Kejriwal to launch 'faceless' transport services today in Delhi. Check details

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the transport department's 'faceless' services today (i.e. on Wednesday, August 11). Confirming the launch earlier this week, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that this unique initiative will allow citizens to apply for various transport-related services, including registering for a learner's driving license test, from the comfort of their homes. Since people will be able to apply and get various documents like registration certificates without having to show up at a motor licensing office (MLO), it will essentially make the process 'faceless'.

However, the 'faceless' transportation services of the Delhi government will not allow a person to apply for a permanent driving license and vehicle fitness certificate in a similar manner, confirmed transport minister Kailash Gahlot earlier this week.

"All services except permanent driving license and vehicle fitness are now faceless," Gahlot was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, "...thereby meaning applicants don't have to visit transport authority offices."

'Faceless' transport services will essentially make Delhi the first state or Union territory in the country to bring all transport-related services online. According to government officials, it will help people save their own hard-earned time and money by not having to physically visit the MLOs. Maharashtra is also reported to be trying out a similar model.

Kejriwal is expected to launch the 'faceless' transport services in Delhi today from the IP Estate MLO, and trials for online learning tests have already begun at the Sarai Kale Khan and Vasant Vihar offices. More than 50 people have also been provided learning licenses so far, said officials privy to the development.

Kailash Gahlot, the transport minister of Delhi, was even seen congratulating on Twitter a resident who had given his learner's license test online. "You are one of the country's first to pass this facial recognition enabled E-LL test," Gahlot said after congratulating the applicant. "Delhiites get true freedom from long queues."

Notably, the Delhi transport department had been working on providing certain essential services online since as early as February this year. The services included those related to driving license and registration certificates such as duplicate copies, change in address, international driving permit, and transfer of ownership.

According to officials, the majority of transactions at the transport department offices are related to driving licenses and registration certificates. In 2019, over 1 million transactions were related to driving licenses, and nearly 1.3 million were related to registration certificates, records with the state transport department showed.