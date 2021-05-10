Arvind Kejriwal explains how Delhi is preparing for next wave of Covid-19

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government is boosting the infrastructure to prepare the national capital for the next wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Delhi has seen a surge in the number of daily cases of Covid-19, which led the Kejriwal government to announced strict lockdown-like measures to check th spread of the infection in second wave.

"We're increasing oxygen beds... we must prepare for the third wave. In this wave, Delhi recorded maximum 28,000 cases in a day. The scale at which we're creating infrastructure, we'll be able to deal even if 30,000 daily cases are reported in next wave," the chief minister said.

His comments come on a day when the Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said that the city was running out of vaccines, with just three to four days of supplies remaining of AstraZeneca's Covishield, made by the Serum Institute of India and a day for Covaxin.

"We're left with vaccine stock vaccines for 3-4 days. We're placed orders with companies but I think Central government is allocating the vaccines because we get letter from the Centre about the stock that we would get in a month. We request Centre to give us more vaccines," said Kejriwal.

On Monday, Delhi entered a fourth week of lockdown, with tougher curbs such as the shutdown of the suburban rail network (metro trains) and a ban on outdoor weddings and gatherings.

"This is not the time to be lenient," Kejriwal had said on Sunday. "This phase is so tough, this wave is so dangerous, so many people are dying...the priority at this hour is to save lives," he said in a televised address.

Delhi on Monday reported 319 fresh Covid-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent, according to health department bulletin.

The dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday.

At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.