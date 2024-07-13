Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg weight since his arrest in March, says AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost 8.5 kg weight since his incarceration began on March 21 and has reported significant dip in his blood sugar levels, saying it is a sign of serious illness, and expressed concern over it. New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_13_2024_000058B) (PTI)

“When Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, his weight was 70 kg and today his weight has dropped by 8.5 kg to 61.5 kg. The reason for this is not known, no serious investigation is being done to find out how he lost so much weight. Losing 8.5 kg weight and not knowing the reason for it are symptoms of many serious diseases, you can ask any doctor. If the weight continuously decreases and the reason for it is not known, it is a sign of a serious illness. So, this is a matter of serious concern for all of us, for Arvind Kejriwal ji, for his family, for his loved ones, whether from Delhi or the country,” Sanjay Singh said at a press conference at party headquarters.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to him on May 10 to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections. The trial court granted Kejriwal bail on June 20 before the high court stayed it. CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26 at the Rouse Avenue court complex.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to him in the ED’s case against him in the excise policy matter, saying he has suffered incarceration for over 90 days and that the issue involves the right to life and liberty of an individual. But despite the bail, Kejriwal will remain in jail in the separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the excise policy matter.

“Under PMLA, someone can get bail only when the court is completely convinced that the person is completely innocent. The ED court also granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal considering him innocent. The court accepted that the ED officials are making a case against Kejriwal with malice. It is also clearly written in the Supreme Court’s decision that came on Friday that investigation does not mean that you arrest someone. The court has raised many serious questions on the ED investigation. The decision will come from the upper bench, and we hope that the upper bench of the Supreme Court will put a stop to the way central investigation agencies like ED and CBI are being used only to harass opponents,” said Singh.

“The BJP and PM Narendra Modi are conspiring to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail as well as to play with his health. They are harassing Arvind Kejriwal. Therefore, the court should also take cognizance of this,” he said.

On five separate occasions since he was arrested, Kejriwal’s blood sugar level suddenly fell below 50 at night, said Singh.

“If Arvind Kejriwal is not brought out soon and given proper treatment, then any serious incident can happen to him in jail. If his sugar level is falling like this while sleeping, then anything can happen to him, and he can also go into coma. I am hopeful that he will get relief soon in the CBI case as well. Arvind Kejriwal will come out. Whatever BJP and Prime Minister Modi are doing to us, we will answer it together,” said Singh.

“We have been saying from day one that on one hand, BJP’s aim is to harass Arvind Kejriwal, to keep him in jail. On the other hand, the aim of the BJP and the Modi government is to play with Arvind Kejriwal’s life. A conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP and its central government to make him suffer from the most serious disease, for an incident to take place with him in jail, to have some serious health problem,” he said.

“We all know that the increase in sugar level can be controlled for once but if a person’s sugar level suddenly falls while sleeping, he can go into coma. We saw the same situation during Atishi’s water satyagraha, when her sugar level reached 41, then the doctors advised that she could go into coma, get her admitted immediately. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level went below 50 on five occasions. Which doctor is present inside the jail at night? I have spent 6 months in jail, if you have any problem at night, you keep ringing the bell, with great difficulty you are taken to OPD. Why is all this being done?” he added.

