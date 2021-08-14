Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate five flag masts across Delhi in honour of Covid warriors to commemorate Independence Day

These five flag masts are part of the 500 such flag masts which will be installed on 100-feet high polls at 500 locations in Delhi at a cost of Rs.45 crore
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Delhi government has announced a host of programmes to mark India’s 75 years of independence, including organising several cultural events to commemorate leaders such as Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate five flag masts across Delhi to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day, in honour of Covid-19 warriors, his office said on Twitter. “On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate 5 flag masts across Delhi while honouring the bravery of our Corona Warrior,” tweeted the chief minister's office on the eve of Independence Day.

These five flag masts are part of the 500 such flag masts which will be installed on 100-feet high polls at 500 locations in Delhi at a cost of Rs.45 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the project announced under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government's ‘Deshbhakti budget’, which was announced in the Legislative Assembly in March this year.

The Delhi government has announced a host of programmes under the ‘Deshbhakti budget’ to mark India’s 75 years of independence, including organising several cultural events to commemorate leaders such as Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar. The AAP government has also proposed a Deshbhakti curriculum in its schools. “There will be one class for this curriculum every day. Through this curriculum, we want to prepare responsible citizens who will contribute to nation-building,” Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said in the Assembly.

“As I present this budget, I feel it would be our great fortune if the schemes and plans mentioned here would make a positive contribution to the dreams of a liberated homeland as envisioned by those selfless patriots. Therefore, with your permission and of this House, today I want to name this budget the ‘Deshbhakti Budget’,” Sisodia said in his speech at Delhi assembly while presenting Budget 2021-22.

