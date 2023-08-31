Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress president

The Congress has appointed former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely as president of the state Congress unit in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Newly appointed Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT File Photo)

“The Congress president has appointed Arvinder Singh Lovely as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president Anil Chaudhary,” the All India Congress Committee announced in a statement on Thursday.

Lovely has earlier served as the Delhi Congress president and as a minister in the Delhi government under Sheila Dixit. In 1998, he was elected as one of the youngest MLAs from Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency.

“I will work to strengthen the party in the Capital. When it was in power the Congress government has done a lot of work for the transformation of Delhi. We will reach out to the people and become their voice,” Lovely told HT.

Asked whether the Congress will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Lovely said: “My role is to strengthen the party in Delhi. Delhi Congress will follow the directions of the party high command on contesting the Lok Sabha and other elections.”

AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA alliance, a grouping of several major opposition parties, and there are speculations that they may contest in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on a seat sharing formula finalised by the INDIA alliance. None of the two parties has, however, said anything official on this matter.

Lovely had left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in May 2017, but returned to the ‘grand old party’ in 2018.

