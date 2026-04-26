New Delhi, With yet another harsh summer descending on Delhi with temperatures soaring and heatwave conditions intensifying, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced special measures, including cool roofing, misting systems at bus stops, ORS support for schoolchildren, relief for construction workers, and arrangements for animals and birds to reduce the impact of extreme heat.

As Delhi braces for summer to intensify, CM Gupta issues heatwave action plan

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Reviewing the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, Gupta on Sunday directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the measures on the ground, saying the government's approach this year is more scientific and robust, with special focus on vulnerable groups and high-risk thermal hotspots identified across the city, according to an official statement.

She said if required, schoolchildren may be given ORS solution before leaving school to prevent dehydration during their commute, while construction workers could be asked to halt outdoor work between 12 noon and 3 pm during severe heatwave conditions.

Workers will also be provided with drinking water, caps, and gamchas for protection against the sun, while first-aid kits and ice packs will be kept available at worksites.

The chief minister also directed departments, including the Delhi Development Authority, the Education Department and the Delhi Jal Board, to ensure water and shade for animals and birds by installing water containers for birds and dedicated water points for stray animals across parks, bus depots and school campuses.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of long-term measures, the government is moving towards a "Cool Roof Policy 2026". Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at Kashmere Gate ISBT to reduce indoor temperatures, while high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, and anti-smog guns will be used to cool densely built-up areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of long-term measures, the government is moving towards a "Cool Roof Policy 2026". Reflective coating has already been applied over nearly 28,674 sq ft at Kashmere Gate ISBT to reduce indoor temperatures, while high-pressure misting systems will be installed at bus stops, and anti-smog guns will be used to cool densely built-up areas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta noted that Delhi has been witnessing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years, making heatwave preparedness more critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta noted that Delhi has been witnessing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for nearly 40 consecutive days over the past two to three years, making heatwave preparedness more critical. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She informed that the government conducted a scientific assessment of the city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. Ayanagar in south Delhi remains among the most sensitive areas, having recorded temperatures of 45.5 degrees Celsius earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She informed that the government conducted a scientific assessment of the city using satellite data to identify high-risk zones. Ayanagar in south Delhi remains among the most sensitive areas, having recorded temperatures of 45.5 degrees Celsius earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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Najafgarh and Safdarjung have also witnessed extreme highs, while Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Khayala, Shastri Park, Vishwas Nagar, Harkesh Nagar, Hari Nagar and Delhi Gate have emerged as thermal hotspots, according to the statement.

Densely populated fringe areas such as Sawda, Mubarakpur Dabas, Bhalswa, Nand Nagri, Gokulpuri and Bakkarwala are also facing strong "heat island" effects, for which additional ORS stock, Quick Response Teams and water tankers have been arranged, it stated.

The Health Department has placed over 339 health centres across 13 districts on alert, while more than 30 hospitals have set up dedicated five-bed "cool rooms" for heatwave patients, it read.

Residents can seek help through the 24x7 helpline numbers 1077, 1070 and 112, the statement stated, adding that around 39 Quick Response Teams and trained ASHA workers are also on standby.

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Regarding the power supply issue, Gupta said Delhi's peak electricity demand could cross 9,000 MW this summer, compared to last year's maximum demand of 8,442 MW.

Warning that power cuts during peak summer will not be tolerated, the chief minister further stated that strict directions have been issued to power distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted supply, especially to hospitals, water treatment plants and mobile towers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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