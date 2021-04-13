As Delhi sees highest spike of 13,500 cases, CM makes an appeal to the youth

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital are increasing at a rapid pace, adding that in the last 24 hours, 13,500 new cases were recorded which is even higher than November’s peak. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the current Covid-19 wave is very severe and youth and childre are the most affected by it.

“As per data of the last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of the infected patients are below the age of 45. I appeal to the youth. You are very valuable to us, the country and your family. Your life, health and safety is important to all of us. I know you have the responsibilities of your parents, spouse, children and you have to venture out to fulfill these responsibilities and make your end meets. But whenever you leave your house, please follow all Covid protocols. Your safety is in your hands.” he said.