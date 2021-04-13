Cancel board exams: Kejriwal to Centre as Delhi sees 13.5k Covid cases in 24 hrs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the central government to cancel CBSE board exams as the national capital recorded the biggest-ever surge so far with 13,500 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said a slew of decisions have been taken to augment bed capacity for serious patients as well as those with moderate symptoms. After adding 2,653 Covid-19 beds across private and government hospitals on Monday, Kejriwal said another order is being issued wherein banquet halls and hotels will be attached to the hospitals near them. He also said all government and private hospitals in the city are being analysed so that patients with mild symptoms can be discharged and treated in home isolation.

“The aim is to allot hospital beds only for serious Covid-19 patients,” he said.

“We have also started another exercise wherein doctors are identifying and releasing Covid-19 patients who can be treated at home. There is nothing to worry about as our teams will regularly monitor them at home through tele-counselling and each patient will get a pulse oximeter so they are able to check their oxygen saturation levels and a timely intervention is made if necessary,” he said.

Kejriwal also requested the Central government to cancel the upcoming board examinations or consider some alternative way to conduct them. He suggested the exams could be conducted online or students could be promoted or failed on the basis of their internal assessment marks.

“CBSE board exams are approaching. In Delhi, there are 600,000 students who are scheduled to appear for the examinations this year. In addition to that, there are 100,000 teachers who will be involved in conducting these exams. These (the exam centres) could end up being Covid-19 hotspots… Several countries which are witnessing a second wave have also cancelled such examinations. Several state governments in our country also have done the same in their respective state boards,” he said.

The chief minister said that with the increase of Covid-19 cases, the demand for plasma has also increased, but currently the city has little stock. He urged those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma so that others can be treated.

Urging those who are 45 years and older to get vaccinated, Kejriwal said those who can avoid going out should remain indoors.

“Currently, 65% of the Covid cases in Delhi are of those who are below the age of 45. I know the youth of our city have a lot of responsibilities and they have to work. But, it is for your own safety and that of your family that I urge you to stay indoors. Step out only if it is extremely necessary. Those who have to go out anyway should strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Your safety is in your own hands. Those who are aged 45 years and above must go and get vaccinated,” he said.

Kejriwal said that non-Covid emergency services will be available in all hospitals except the 20 private and government hospitals exclusively earmarked for Covid-19 treatment.

“There are still several other hospitals other than the... hospitals where people can get emergency treatment for non-Covid ailments. But, we are postponing all planned surgeries and requesting people to do the same. The main focus for us now is to ensure optimum and efficient hospital management. If we are able to manage our health infrastructure well then we will wade through this fourth wave smoothly,” he said.

On Monday, Delhi reported 11,491 fresh Covid-19 cases and 72 deaths.