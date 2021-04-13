Amid strict Covid protocols, temples in Delhi begin Navratri festivity

Navratri celebrations began on Tuesday at different temples in the city amid strict Covid-19 protocols. Morning aarti was performed at popular Jhandewalan Devi Mandir by the priest in the presence of temple authorities but it was not open for the public.

Navratri is a popular Hindu festival where devotees pray to goddess Durga for nine days. “The aarti and puja were performed today morning and the same will be done in the evening as well. However, the temple will remain closed for devotees due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Devotees’ safety is paramount for us,” a functionary at the temple said, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, devotees offered prayers at Kalkaji Temple amid strict Covid-19 protocols. To regulate crowd and ensure that social distancing norms are followed, the temple management has introduced a system of e-pass for visitors. “Devotees can get it issued from the temple website where they will be given a time slot for visit on a particular day. This will discourage crowding. There is no entry in temple without masks,” a temple management functionary said.

Other than this, the popular Chattarpur Temple will remain closed for devotees for nine days. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued guidelines that there should be no religious gatherings such as jagrans (prayer meetings) and community feasts (bhandara) anywhere in the city.

Delhi Police officers said police personnel will be deployed at popular temples and mosques to ensure due compliance of Covid guidelines.