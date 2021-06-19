Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / As inflation spirals, Delhi government hikes dearness allowance
delhi news

As inflation spirals, Delhi government hikes dearness allowance

The new rates will be effective from April 1 this year, which means all such workers will get arrears.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Manish Sisodia said people in the unorganised sector employed on minimum wages should not be deprived of dearness allowance. (HT file)

The Delhi government on Friday increased the dearness allowance for workers in scheduled employment, a move that deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said will help workers and labourers cope with spiralling inflation.

After the increase in dearness allowance, the revised monthly wages for unskilled labourers has been increased from 15,492 to 15,908. For semi-skilled labourers, from 17,069 to 17,537, and for skilled labourers, from 18,797 to 19,291.

For clerical and supervisory staff, the minimum wage has been enhanced from 17,069 to 17,537 per month for non-matriculates, from 18,797 to 19,291 for workers who are matriculates but not graduates, and from 20,430 to 20,976 for graduates and above.

“These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. This shall also benefit those in clerical and supervisory jobs,” Sisodia said.

He said people in the unorganised sector employed on minimum wages should not be deprived of dearness allowance.

Retail inflation in the country rose to 6.3% in May from 4.23% in April, propelled by an increase in both food and core inflation.

This is the second time the Delhi government has increased dearness allowance for workers during the pandemic.

In December last year, Sisodia issued a similar order and the revised wages (the existing rate as on date) were applied retrospectively from October 1, 2020.

On Friday, the deputy chief minister said, “Although we have had to cut down on expenditure, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of our working class. Every section of the society has been adversely affected due to the pandemic. Adding to the woes of the masses is the soaring prices of daily essentials such as oil and pulses. I hope that this increase in wages will provide some relief to our labour brethren.”

