...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ashoka rd hit and run: Truck driver arrested in Bihar, brought back

A 20-year-old truck driver was arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of a 20-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin in a hit and run incident at the Ashoka Road in New Delhi, said police

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A 20-year-old truck driver was arrested on Monday in connection with the deaths of a 20-year-old man and his 14-year-old cousin in a hit and run incident at the Ashoka Road in New Delhi, said police.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the accused driver fled New Delhi toward Yamuna Khadar, returned the truck to the owner and then left Delhi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident happened on April 27 when the deceased identified as Yagya Bhatia and his minor cousin had left for their home after watching an IPL match at the Arun Jaitley stadium. On their way, a speeding truck hit their bike and then crushed them under the wheel before escaping. The duo lived with their parents in Ashok Nagar in west Delhi.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the accused driver fled New Delhi toward Yamuna Khadar, returned the truck to the owner and then left Delhi.

Police said teams were sent to Bihar where they conducted raids and arrested the accused from Samastipur, Bihar, on Monday. Police said during initial questioning, the accused told police that he was in a “hurry” and did not see the bike while turning. After hitting the victims, police said he got scared and fled.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Ashoka rd hit and run: Truck driver arrested in Bihar, brought back
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.