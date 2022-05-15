At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet

New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season’s highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (°C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, and rising further to 47.2°C at Mungeshpur.

The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5°C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1°C on April 30.

At 44.2°C, Saturday is also the hottest May day since 2020 when the temperature touched 45.9°C on May 28.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory on Saturday was five degrees above normal and nearly two degrees higher than the previous day’s 42.5°C.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.

On Saturday, barring Mayur Vihar (43.4°C), all the other 10 weather stations located in the Capital recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, according to IMD data. The hottest spots after Mungeshpur were Najafgarh (47°C), Sports Complex (46.9°C), Pitampura (46.4°C) and Lodhi Road (46.4°C).

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that similar weather conditions are likely to prevail on Sunday. “Western disturbance is likely from Monday, so wind speeds will pick up but no rain is expected. Slight relief in terms of mercury from Monday, but we can expect a similar hot day on Sunday,” said Jenamani.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an “orange” alert for Saturday and a “yellow” alert is in place for Sunday, with temperature expected to reach 44-46°C at most stations.

The IMD issues a yellow alert to warn the public of a weather phenomenon in place, and it is upgraded to an orange alert if preventive action is required.

According to IMD’s seven-day weekly forecast, the maximum temperature of 45°C is expected on Sunday with the minimum expected to hover around 27°C.

