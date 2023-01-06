At 5,247MW, Delhi’s winter power demand hits a new high

Delhi’s coldest day in two years translated into the Capital recording its highest winter electricity demand on Thursday morning, clocking 5,247MW at 10.56am, according to State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC) data. This is the highest per day power demand for Delhi in three winters since it touched a peak of 5,343MW in the winter of 2019-2020, data shows.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 3 degrees Celsius (°C) at Safdarjung on Thursday, and recorded a low of 2.2°C at Ridge and Ayanagar stations. Delhi’s previous highest per day peak power demand this winter season was 5,126MW on Wednesday. It was also the first time this winter that the peak power demand crossed 5,000MW. With more cold wave days likely in January, discoms estimate the power demand could touch a per day peak of 5,500MW.

Last winter (2021-22), the per day power demand peaked at 5,104MW, in the winter of 2020-21, it peaked at 5,021MW and in the winter of 2019-2020, it peaked at 5,343MW, data shows. In the four winters before that, the per day peak power demand failed to even cross the 5,000MW threshold.

Even during November and December 2022, Delhi’s per day peak power demand was more than that of previous years. This December (4,964MW), Delhi surpassed the per day peaks seen in December 2021 (4,685MW) and 2020 (4,671MW). During November 2022 also, Delhi’s per day peak power demand--3,941MW-- surpassed the city’s per day peak power demand in the last couple of years--3,831MW in 2021 and 3,769MW in 2020--data showed.

A BSES official said the backbone of the discom’s power supply arrangements during the winter includes long-term agreements from power plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas fuelled stations.

“Additionally, BSES is also receiving 840MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), 439MW of wind power and around 25MW from waste-to-energy plants. We are also being provided with over 127MW of solar power from panels installed on rooftops in South, West, East and Central Delhi,” the official said.

In winter, around 50% of the total heating load is largely due to the use of heaters or geysers, officials said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) also said it met the record peak power demand of 1,646MW within its jurisdiction, without any network constraint or power outages.

“The company is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,660MW mark this season and has made long-term power tie-ups for meeting the same. A total of 1,700MW of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help in meeting the peak demand effectively,” said a Tata Power spokesperson.